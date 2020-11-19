Have You Started Christmas Shopping Yet?

It's upon us, the holiday shopping season. Some like to wait until the last minute to go shopping, while others get it all done early. Where do you stand?

Over the past few years, my wife and I have been getting our Christmas shopping done pretty early. We noticed a couple of years ago how much Amazon and other online retailers jacked up their prices the closer we got to the holiday. I mean prices drastically changed, so now we try to get everything as early as possible. It helps, especially if your kids want the most popular toy for that year.

This year, we're in pretty good shape. We have all the big things that the kids wanted and just need to get a few odds and ends. The last thing I want to have to do is to end in some random store trying to get my hands on some stupid toy I could've purchased in advance. With the pandemic this year, many retailers are offering sales and deals earlier to keep traffic down on Black Friday.

So if you're the type of person that usually waits until the bitter end to get everybody's gifts, take advantage of the early sales and save yourself time, aggravation, and extra cash. My mail lady probably hates me for all the packages I get delivered on a daily basis, but it's better than battling crowds of people at the stores.

Have you started your shopping yet, or are you going to wait it out?