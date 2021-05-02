Haunting Netflix Movie Filmed in the Hudson Valley Makes Its Debut

Yes, another movie was filmed in the Hudson Valley.

On April 6, 2021, we got the trailer for Things Heard & Seen. But now, the movie has officially debuted. Things Heard & Seen is officially available for streaming on Netflix as of Thursday, April 29, 2021. The film stars Amanda Seyfried, who was in Mama Mia!, Mean Girls, and Dear John. The new movie also features James Norton and Natalia Dyer. We reported earlier this month that the movie was filmed throughout Ulster and Dutchess County.

Netflix describes the movie as "A young woman discovers that both her husband and their new home harbor sinister secrets after they leave Manhattan for small-town life." It has a 5/7 out of 10 rating on IMBd and only 36% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's just over two hours long. Reviews of the movie aren't stellar, but Amanda Seyfried is getting praise for her performance. Some have even said it was "scarier than expected".

The Hudson Valley has become a major film and TV filming site. Award-winning shows like I Know This Much Is True was filmed throughout the region. Woody Harrelson is set to star in a new HBO show that will be filmed in the Hudson Valley this year. Emmy nominated shows like The Undoing were filmed in the Hudson Valley and you can easily spot where in the region they are during the finale. Of course, one of the biggest movies filmed here was A Quiet Place. The Hudson Valley also hosted shows like Billions. Apple TV+ also shut down some Hudson Valley roads for filming earlier this year. Plus, Denzel Washington is even filming a movie in the Hudson Valley!

