Spooky season is almost here, and there's at least one ghost story in the Hudson Valley that needs more exploring.

New York state has its fair share of paranormal reports. From Sleepy Hollow to the monster of Lake George (more on that later), there's more than enough to keep any ghost hunter busy. But what about the haunted lake in Goshen, NY? The story begins with the local horseracing track.

Recent racing at the Goshen Historic Track (Adam Ramli Mueller) Recent racing at the Goshen Historic Track (Adam Ramli Mueller) loading...

The Goshen Historic Track in Goshen, NY

Goshen, NY, located in Orange County, was recently put back on the map when LEGOLAND opened their park location in 2021. Decades earlier, however, tourists traveled from far and wide to visit the Goshen Historic Track, which has been in operation since the 1840s. The track is also the origin of this Goshen ghost story.

Is There a Haunted Lake in Goshen, NY?

Legend says that in the early days of the track, both a jockey and his horse drowned in a "nearby lake", and that their specters still haunt the area to this day. Reported sightings include the jockey and horse riding across the water, as well as chasing hikers through the nearby trails. One question remains, however: what lake do these ghosts haunt?

Slavica via Canva Slavica via Canva loading...

Ghost Hunting in Goshen, NY

Perhaps unsurprisingly, data on this haunting is scarce. Both NewYorkHauntedHouses.com and HauntedPlaces.org decline to name the lake where the original tragedy was reported to have taken place. Luckily, there are limited possibilities.

Canva/Google Canva/Google loading...

Possible Haunted Lakes in Goshen, NY

The largest body of water within two miles of the track is the Goshen Reservoir (above), however while the reservoir is accessible to the public, there are no specific reports of paranormal activity. A more likely body of water may be the unnamed pond at Greenwich Avenue and Green Street (below), although again there are no stories that name this specific location.

Canva/Google Canva/Google loading...

The surest way to track down this spooky story may be to simply listen for the galloping ghosts and follow the sound, as residents reported "having heard the sound of horse hooves come from seemingly nowhere". Check out more New York ghost stories and urban legends (including the Lake George monster) below.

7 Most Haunted Places in New York to Scare You to Death Want to get your heart pumping this Halloween season? There are plenty of places throughout New York that can raise the hair on the back of your neck. Here are the 7 most haunted spots.