Do you wear hats? I am not talking about a baseball cap or a winter knit hat, but what about a bowler? A fedora? A Fascinator? Are these just things that 'old British actors wear in movies or women wear to the royal weddings or the Kentucky Derby?

No, these are everyday accessories that are as individual as the person who is wearing them. But where are the hat shops, aka millineries? Do they even exist anymore and are there any in the Hudson Valley or within driving distance?

Where are the hat shops or millineries in the Hudson Valley, NY?

Lock & Co. Hatter Getty Images loading...

With the economic climate of the last two-plus years, it is hard to imagine a small specialty store being able to survive the day-to-day business negotiations. But these stores are out there. They can custom fit a hat to your head, and even make repairs when necessary.

Blue Byrd's Haberdashery & Music, Wall St Kingston, NY

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash loading...

When you need a new hat and some great Jazz at the same time. This hat store (haberdashery) has been around for a bit, and they know their craft.

Toucan Hats, Fair St, Kingston, NY

James Lock & Co, London Getty Images loading...

While not too much is known about this store, it looks like they work mostly by appointment.

Looking to try a few millenary's, haberdasheries' or hat stores in one afternoon?

Photo by Onur Bahçıvancılar on Unsplash Photo by Onur Bahçıvancılar on Unsplash loading...

Then your best bet might be to head to Hudson, NY where there appear to have three of these custom shops.

Millinery Treasures, 739 Warren St, Hudson, NY

Behida Dolic Millinery, 610 1/2 Warren St, Hudson NY

Hudson Hat Co. 426 Warren St, Hudson, NY

Make sure to send us a picture of you sporting your new hat!

