Watch Sunday as OCFS Ends Racing Season in Middletown, New York

It is not your imagination they are still racing in Middletown New York. The Orange County Fair Speedway has one more event before the checked flag goes down on the 2023 racing season.

The oldest continuous-running dirt race track in America will finally see racing close out this Sunday after a season that saw much rescheduling due to weather. The Hard Clay Finale was pushed from October into November due to rain on the original weekend it was scheduled.

What Day is the Hard Clay Finale at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown

PC: Orange County Fair Speedway Facebook PC: Orange County Fair Speedway Facebook loading...

SEE Also: You Must Put This One Thing in Your Car This Winter

The announcement came down early this week that the Hard Clay Finale would be run on Sunday afternoon November 12th, 2023. According to the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) release they evaluated temperatures and the weather to arrive at this decision.

When Does Racing Season End at Orange County Speedway in Middletown, New York

Typically racing season at the OCFS ends in October with Eastern States Weekend but the weather that weekend back in October resulted in the re-scheduling of the Hard Clay Finale. Short Track Super Series organizer Brett Deyo is grateful to be able to conclude the $15,000 STSS Modified River Valley Builders North Region championship with the running of the race this week

Orange County Fair Speedway via Facebook Orange County Fair Speedway via Facebook loading...

How to get Tickets for the Hard Clay Finale At Orange County Fair Speedway

The Hard Clay Finale this weekend will mark the 14th time this series has been held at OCFS. The first time was on April 6th, 2014. Tickets are available through the OCFS box office by calling 845-342-2573. Grandstand, Drive-In, and Party Deck tickets are all still available.

Get our free mobile app

Top Ten Stolen Cars in New York State

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State