Happy Birthday Steve Winwood

We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but that doesn't stop us from celebrating birthdays. And today is Steve Winwood's 72nd birthday. He's been bringing us great music for over 50 years.

I've always loved Steve Winwood. Just a kid when he got into the business, he's still going strong. I remember when I was a really little hearing hits by the Spencer Davis Group. Blind faith was one of the best super groups ever. Steve is also great as a solo artist. But I think my favorite Steve Winwood days are the ones he spent in Traffic. So I've picked out a great Traffic song to listen to while we celebrate. I actually got to see Steve do this one with The Dead years ago at SPAC. It was pretty awesome.

Happy Birthday Steve! Thanks for creating so many great memories through your music. And thank you for that music because it helps to fill up all of this isolation time.

