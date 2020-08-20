Today is Robert Plant’s 72nd birthday. And what an amazing life he’s had. From his early days with Band of Joy, his years with Led Zeppelin and a hugely successful solo career. I never got the chance to see Led Zeppelin, but I did see Page and Plant put on a great show and I also caught Robert Plant a few years back at Mountain Jam. I was not disappointed. Here's a look at Robert through the years.

Happy Birthday, Robert Plant. Thank you for over five decades of great music.