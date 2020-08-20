Happy Birthday Robert Plant
Today is Robert Plant’s 72nd birthday. And what an amazing life he’s had. From his early days with Band of Joy, his years with Led Zeppelin and a hugely successful solo career. I never got the chance to see Led Zeppelin, but I did see Page and Plant put on a great show and I also caught Robert Plant a few years back at Mountain Jam. I was not disappointed. Here's a look at Robert through the years.
Happy Birthday, Robert Plant. Thank you for over five decades of great music.