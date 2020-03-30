Happy 75th Eric Clapton
He's been compared to God. I wouldn't go quite that far, but Eric Clapton is certainly a Guitar God. And today happens to be his 75th birthday. And he's brought us some great music in those years.
Eris Clapton has has so many incarnations. My first real memories would be Eric in Cream. I remember that 45 of Sunshine of your love at our house when I was a little kid. I loved and still love Cream. And then there was Eric in the Yardbirds, Eric in Blind Faith, Eric in Derek and the Dominos, Eric Clapton solo. Not necessarily in that order and I'm sure I missed an incarnation or two. My favorite? Derek and the Dominos. In my opinion, one of the best albums ever.
So, in honor of Eric Clapton's milestone birthday, I'm going to play something from Derek and the Dominos. Happy Birthday Eric! It's tough to make a choice here, but I'm going with...
