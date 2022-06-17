Ouch! What’s the Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Hangover Cure?

We've all been there and you'll pretty much try anything to make it go away. After a fun night of drinking, nothing says it's over like waking up with a terrible hangover. Sometimes they sneak up on you and either way it's never pleasant to have one. The absolute worst is when you have something to do the next day and have to try to rally (I've been there way too many times to count). Everyone has their own ideas and theories on how to cure a hangover, but which one is the best?

Try this beer cocktail with caution:

My uncle swears this method works, but I really think it just makes you never want to drink again. His method is drinking a "bloody beer" in the morning, yes it's as gross as it sounds. He pours a can of beer and a small can of tomato juice into a glass and mixes it all together. He claims it's the "hair of the dog" method, but even describing it is making me sick to my stomach.

The Hudson Valley's way of curing a hangover:

We've been trying to get some answers on the best methods and here are the top 3 methods we received:

Chocolate Milk:

I've never tried chocolate milk while hungover and never thought it would be a good choice, but hey it must work because many people mentioned it. It's a go-to method to help cure a hangover, who knew.

Bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich:

This is a classic and a ton of people mentioned it. The Hudson Valley has a ton of awesome delis to get a great bacon, egg and cheese sandwich from and it will pretty much cure everything. The grease and bread help ease that crummy hangover feeling and get you back on your feet.

Juice, juices, and more juices:

A lot of people said juice is their cure for a hangover, but it's a pretty broad answer. Some said orange juice, Gatorade, Powerade, Pedialyte, and apple juice. Juice is a good way to get your nutrients in and help you not get dehydrated, Pedialyte is definitely going to be in my next grocery store order.

It seems like there are mixed ideas on this and it can be a trial and error process, but hopefully, there's something out there for everyone that works.

