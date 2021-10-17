Group of ‘Ambitious’ New York Hikers Need Help in Hudson Valley

A group of "ambitious" hikers from New York City and others had to be rescued while hiking in the Hudson Valley.

Beth Christy

On Saturday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m., Greene County 911 contacted Forest Rangers for assistance with two lost hikers from Brooklyn at Kaaterskill High Peak. Rangers Dawson and Gullen responded.

The hikers were on what the DEC describes as an "ambitious day hike" covering 12 miles, leaving them without headlamps after dark.

Beth Christy

As Rangers hiked in, they received calls about two other hiking groups needing assistance on the Becker Hollow trail at Hunter Mountain and on the Long Path near Platte Clove Road, also due to darkness and hikers not having lights.

spaxiax

Rangers Ellis and Martin responded to search for these groups, while Rangers Gullen and Dawson proceeded to bushwhack in to locate the Brooklyn hikers approximately one mile in on the trail. Ranger Dawson hiked the group out while Ranger Gullen proceeded to locate the other hiking groups.

Ranger Gullen made contact with the lost hikers on the Long Path and determined this group was able to hike out with the use of cell phone lights. Rangers Martin and Ellis responded to Becker Hollow. As they prepared to hike in, the separated members of the hiking group came out to the trailhead. All three search calls were concluded at 9:15 p.m.

J.Buono

On Sunday, Oct. 10, around 6:10 p.m., Greene County 911 requested Ranger assistance at Kaaterskill Falls for a report of a 40-year-old hiker with a head injury. Ranger Gullen responded and located the hiker.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Ranger Gullen provided first aid and assisted the subject to the trailhead. The hiker refused additional medical care.

Beth Christy

On Oct. 11, at 4:20 p.m. hikers called Greene County 911 to request medical assistance for a 70-year-old hiker experiencing a heart-related problem two miles in on the Huckleberry Point Trail. Rangers Dawson, Fox, Gullen, and Assistant Forest Ranger (AFR) France responded, along with Tannersville Rescue and a Greene County paramedic.

Tannersville drove the paramedic in by UTV most of the distance, with a short hike at the end to reach the hiker.

suriya silsaksom

A Ranger truck was staged a mile in for communication relay and to provide additional resources. The hiker was evaluated by the paramedic and able to walk out to the UTV. The hiker and rescuers were driven out to the Kaaterskill High Peak trailhead where the subject was further evaluated by Hunter Ambulance EMS.

Jackie Corley

At 6:45 p.m., the hiker declined further medical attention.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley."

Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.