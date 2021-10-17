If you're planning on using ground turkey for dinner, make sure you check it to make sure it hasn't been recalled like some 14,000 pounds of Butterball ground turkey products that have been.

We're just over a month away from the biggest turkey holiday of the year, Thanksgiving (Thursday November 25th), and it seems like we have seen a rise in some issues with turkey's. We seen reports of a possible shortage of smaller turkeys this year, and now it looks like there's an issue with ground turkey.

I understand that ground turkey is not most families first choice for Thanksgiving dinner, but I do know that many families choose the heathy option of ground turkey over ground beef. Me personally, I love a ground beef meatloaf over a ground turkey loaf any day of the week but if you do use ground turkey be sure to check to see if its been recalled.

According to News 10, Butterball has announced that some of their ground turkey products are now being recalled due to a possible contamination. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the reason for the recall of more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products is being done because some products,

"may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic."

Recalled Butterball Products

2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. trays containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

All product being recalled are marked with the establishment number "EST. P-7345."

Butterball did say that these products were shipped to stores all across the United States and if you do find that you purchased a recalled product, please throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase. If you have any questions customers call call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.

