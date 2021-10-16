Volunteers Needed to Help Teach Youth Gun Safety in Hudson Valley

Are you a person who knows how you use a long gun? Maybe you are a former military service member who is now retired or maybe you are a gun enthusiast who believes that everyone should know how to operate a long gun safely? The Dutchess County 4-H programs are always looking for qualified adult instructors to help with teaching and coaching.

There are a few different programs who help to teach kids as young as 8-years-old through the age of 19, gun safety and shooting and these programs are now looking for instructor volunteers, for the Dutchess County 4-H Shooting Stars Programs.

While the main goal of the programs are to teach firearm safety and proper use, and the legalities of firearms, the participants can also enter competitions. The 4-H fundamentals will always be a part of the learning environment, encouraging confidence, character and competence in all that they do.

The programs are through the Dutchess County 4-H, and the students will meet at different ranges throughout Dutchess County. If you are qualified and interested in participating as a student or as a volunteer instructor, contact Emma Jenks at elj57@cornell.edu.

Surprised that this is one of the skills that 4-H teaches? Maybe you thought that the only things 4-H did were related to animal husbandry and the milk shakes at the fair? These are only just a few of the programs that are meant to encourage and educate our youth today.

These Places Need to Be Open 24 Hours

9 Weird Things in the Hudson Valley We Don't Seem to Question

Hudson Valley's Top Apple Picking Guide for 2021

Hard cider has also grown so much in the Hudson Valley. Local cideries have expanded and given residents the chance to learn about the process and bring back the once forgotten excitement of hard cider.

There's one thing we may have forgotten, the must have, apple picking picture for all of social media. Be sure to grab your favorite fall attire, the cutest boots and head on over to one of these local apple picking farms. Along with making sure you get your festive shot in, you can also join in on hayrides, u pick sessions and of course, apple cider donuts.

Here are the top places within the Hudson Valley to go apple picking.





5 Types of Apple Pie You Will Find in New York There are many different types of apple pies, here are a few that you will find when eating some of the best pies in New York State.

10 Animals That Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In Connecticut And New York