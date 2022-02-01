Just after the Hudson Valley weathered the snowstorm that clobbered coastal regions of the northeast, we may be looking at another storm as soon as tomorrow.

According to USA Today, a winter weather system will roll through the US, affecting up to a 2,000 mile-long corridor of the country, from Texas all the way to New York.

Similar to the storm over last weekend, the Hudson Valley should avoid the worst of the weather, but snow and icy rain are still in the forecast. States like Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana can expect heavy icing, with the worst weather also affecting St. Louis, MO, Chicago, IL, and Detroit, MI.

For the Hudson Valley region, rain is all but guaranteed on Thursday, and the dreaded "wintry mix" for Thursday night and heading into Friday. From the National Weather Service:

Thursday night: Rain showers before 4am, then freezing rain between 4am and 5am, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet after 5am. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 11am, then snow showers between 11am and noon, then snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain after noon.

As with all inclement weather, extra caution is advised while on the roads, and unnecessary travel is highly discouraged. If you do plan on driving in extreme conditions, it's also recommended to keep special emergency supplies in your car.

In addition to a first aid kit, jumper cables, and tools required to change a tire, the National Safety Council also recommends storing drinking water as well as some non-perishable food items like nuts or dried fruit in your car. Per their website:

Every vehicle should have an emergency supply kit in the trunk. Kits should be checked every six months, and expired items should be replaced regularly. It's also a good idea to keep family and emergency phone numbers, including your auto insurance provider and a towing company, in your phone.

You can also check out more winter weather car tips here.

