A legendary singer and songwriter has announced the Sixty Years of Songs and Stories 2023 U.S. tour. This will be the 60th anniversary of his very first single release which took place with the Hollies.

Fans Are Looking Forward To The Upcoming Tour And Release Of His New Album

According to American Songwriter, he is the "co-founder of the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash"

The album will be released this spring. It's called, Now. It doesn't have an official date of release yet. However, it will be his "first studio album since his 2016 offering, This Path Tonight."

The Sixty Years Of Songs And Stories 2023 U.S. Tour Begins April 2023

This tour will begin in April of 2023 and continue until July 2023.

Graham Nash Will Be On Tour

Cambridge Folk Festival 2019 - Show Getty Images loading...

Graham Nash is known for many things. Most importantly, as a legendary singer and songwriter. Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He was apart of Crosby, Stills, and Nash and the Hollies.

Where Will Graham Nash Perform?

Graham Nash will perform in Bethel, NY. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts made the announcement on social media.

"Legendary artist, founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash performs in the intimate Event Gallery on May 10, 2023."

While you're at Bethel Woods, you can take a step back in time to the 1969 Woodstock Festival grounds.

What Is Bethel Woods Center For The Arts?

Allison Kay Allison Kay loading...

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. More than ever, people from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center and museum.

They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs, concerts, events, and more to the Hudson Valley.

Personally, I have had some of the best times of my life there. I have attended my different concerts here, been to the museum a handful of times, walked through the Bindy Bazaar trail, visited the gift shop, attended Peace, Love & Lights and explored the grounds.

I have had the opportunity to see Dead & Co, Phish, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, Michael McDonald and other talented musicians perform before my very eyes.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale To See Graham Nash At Bethel Woods?

Tickets are available to purchase Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.

Here's The Full List of Graham Nash's Upcoming Tour

According to American Songwriter, here's the upcoming list of Nash's expected tour.

April 15—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 16—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 18—The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 19— The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 22—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall—Pittsburgh, PA

April 23—The Palladium—Carmel, IN

April 25—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 26—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 28—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

May 8—Asbury Hall—Buffalo, NY

May 10—Bethel Woods Event Gallery—Bethel Woods, NY

May 14—City Winery—New York, NY

May 16—City Winery—New York, NY

May 17—City Winery—New York, NY

Nash's West Tour Continues On The West Coast

According to American Songwriter, here's the upcoming list of Nash's West Coast tour.

June 17—Smothers Theatre—Malibu, CA

June 18—Humphrey’s—San Diego, CA

June 20—Fox Theatre—Tucson, AZ

June 21—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

June 24—Boulder Theater—Boulder, CO

June 25—Washington’s—Fort Collins, CO

June 27—Strings Music Pavilion—Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29—Riverwalk Center—Breckenridge, CO

July 1—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 2—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 3—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

Who are you excited to see on tour this spring? Will you see Graham Nash? Let us know below.

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out