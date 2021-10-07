Governor Hints at Closing New York Businesses Due to COVID

Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers what needs to happen to keep businesses open.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.90 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.37 percent.

The Hudson Valley's COVID positivity rate has dipped below the state's. The Mid-Hudson Region's positivity rate is 2.23 percent. The Mohawk Valley region now has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 5.44 percent.

Hochul confirmed 84.9 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 76.1 percent have completed their vaccine series. 71.9 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

"We made incredible progress ever since the pandemic started, and I urge everyone to schedule your first shot if you haven't gotten it yet, and take your second dose when you can. Together, we can keep our neighbors and family safe," Hochul said.

Hochul reported 32 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 56,992. 329 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,250 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 524 in ICU and 293 in ICU with intubation.

Hochul hinted that if more New Yorkers don't get vaccinated and COVID continues to spread she may be forced to close businesses.

"My number one priority is getting everyone vaccinated, especially those in healthcare settings. If we can get shots to everyone who needs them, we can keep our businesses open and safe," Governor Hochul added.

