Governor: COVID Is Still A Threat in New York, Hudson Valley
New York's new governor is warning New Yorkers "COVID is still a threat."
On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.86 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 3.31 percent.
"While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities - it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further," Hochul said.
Hochul reported 18 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 55,533. 235 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,186 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 468 in ICU and 229 in ICU with intubation, according to Hochul.
Hochul reports 79.6 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 71.5 percent have completed their vaccine series. 67.2 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
"Wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you haven't already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it's safe, and it's available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID," Hochul said.
