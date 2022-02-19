Gov. Hochul Shares ‘Wow’ News About New York’s COVID Battle

Gov. Hochul is thanking Empire State residents. Sharing news that made her say "wow!"

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a substantial drop in COVID cases in New York state. The state has seen a 97 percent drop in COVID cases since the peak on Jan, 7, according to Hochul.

"Wow. Since the Omicron wave peaked on January 7, we've had a 97% drop in cases. To every New Yorker who masked up, got vaccinated, and got boosted: Thank you," Hochul tweeted. "Because of you, New Yorkers are so much safer than we were just one month ago."

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor loading...

Hochul also announced the state has made major progress in terms of COVID hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations across New York have dropped 72 percent since a Jan. 12 peak, Hochul announced.

gorodenkoff gorodenkoff loading...

"As cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, it is critical that New Yorkers continue to maintain their vigilance — this is no time to let up," Hochul said. "Please continue using the tools at our disposal that have kept us safe thus far. Get yourself, friends, family, and your children vaccinated, get boosted if you're eligible, and stay home if you're not feeling well."

Hochul confirmed New York's seven-day COVID positivity rate is 2.98 percent, which is the lowest since early November 10. The Mid-Hudson Region's seven-day average positivity rate remains below three percent.

Governor Hochul Makes Announcement With Mayor Adams In New York City Getty Images loading...

Hochul also claims New York State leads large states in vaccination metrics including first dose, fully vaccinated adults, and 12-17 fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC's latest numbers, 88.4 percent of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose, 85.2 percent of ages 18 and older have completed their vaccine series, and 70.7 percent of ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

186553810 crossstudio loading...

Sadly, 66 more New Yorkers died from COVID yesterday. The total COVID deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC in New York is now 68,374.

