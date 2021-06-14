5 Top Things to Do in Goshen, New York

We ❤ Goshen.

We start up each week on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show by breaking out our "Wheel o' Towns" to shine the light on one specific town in the Hudson Valley. This week we welcomed Sam on the show to help us in spinning the wheel. Sam picked Newburgh and after Jess gave it her best spin it landed on Goshen. Bad for Sam but GREAT for Goshen...LOL!

Goshen is officially the Wolf "Hometown of the Week" and to celebrate we need to come up with some great things to do or try if we ever find ourselves in the Orange County town of Goshen. If you've never been, Goshen is located in the center of Orange County and has over 12,000 residents according to Wikipedia. Goshen is home to some pretty cool places to checkout including....

Legoland

After a long five-year wait and $500 million, Legoland has finally opened up at 1 Legoland Blvd in Goshen. It features many attractions and rides, all with the Lego theme running all across the theme park. For all things, Legoland, check them out here.

Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame

If you or someone you know enjoys horse racing, the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame located at 240 Main St, Goshen, is a must-visit. The museum does its best to preserve, protect and promote the sport of harness racing.

Heritage Trail

Lisa texted us that if you enjoy hiking and find yourself looking for a nice trail to walk or ride on, the Heritage Trail is perfect! It's 15 miles long and runs through Goshen.

Bagels Anyone?

Bill texted us that Orange County Bagel on Greenwich Avenue is a must. Conveniently, it is right next to the beer store!

Great Restaurants

We got a bunch of text messages and calls about some of the great food choices in Goshen including, Catherine’s restaurant, The Brew, Steve's Deli, Delancey's, Hacienda and Kelly Jean's to name a few.

