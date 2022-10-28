The transformation of Poughkeepsie's Academy Street continues with a new bar opening its doors.

Goodnight Kenny announced their grand opening on October 28th, 2022. The bar, located at 27 Academy Street, is just another addition bringing Poughkeepsie back to life. We spoke with Goodnight Kenny owner Davina Thomasula who gave us the inside scoop about Goodnight Kenny's history and it's future in Poughkeepsie.

Bringing New Light to Academy Street in Poughkeepsie

In the last few months, Poughkeepsie locals have seen the revitalization of Academy Street in Poughkeepsie. Places like The Academy and other small businesses are breathing new life into the area. We asked Davina what it's like to be a part of bringing this new energy to Academy Street and notes "it's a great feeling, we're all local business owners who want to support each other" adding that it's really special.

She adds that 2 local businesses, Washington Hollow Restoration out of Pleasant Valley and Mumuration Inc from Newburgh played a big part in getting Goodnight Kenny up and running.

Thomasula, who has lived in Poughkeepsie for about 4.5 years, bought the building at 27 Academy Street pre-covid and is hoping Goodnight Kenny will become that neighborhood bar that everyone goes to with a laid-back style.

The History Behind 27 Academy Street

We know the Hudson Valley is filled with history and at Goodnight Kenny, they're honoring the establishments that came before them. We learned while speaking with Davina that at one point it was a bar called Slims in the early 2000's. But way before that in the 1940's it was another bar called Ritz.

They even found a coaster with the bar's name on it. Davina says "we have the original back bar piece from the 1940s that we were able to restore."

Beautiful, right? But one of the coolest history nuggets that Thomasula shared with us has to be when Goodnight Kenny was previously at the Ritz it was rumored that Elenore Roosevelt once drank there.

So in honor of Elenore Roosevelt, the Goodnight Kenny owners created a drink called: It's Good Enough for Elenor.

Who's Kenny!?

I love a good bar name, so I had to know the origins behind Goodnight Kenny's name. Davina explains "Well Kenny is my dad, he's a musician and a big part of my life and he likes to take a lot of naps.' We absolutely love it!

Speaking of family, you may see random family photos around the bar. Davina says that was an idea from her business partner Megan. They want Goodnight Kenny to become that bar where everyone is family. If you have a family photo that you'd like to see up on the walls of Goodnight Kenny, bring them by!

Goodnight Kenny officially opens at 3 pm on October 28th, 2022 at 27 Academy Street in Poughkeepsie.

