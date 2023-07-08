When Will ‘Going out of Business’ Sales Start at New York Christmas Tree Shop Stores?

With 70+ Christmas Tree Shop stores expected to close soon, many are wondering when will "going-out-of-business" sales start.

As the country prepares to live in a world without any Christmas Tree Shop stores many are wondering if and when the popular discount retail store will be holding any sort of "going out of business" sales.

Christmas Tree Shop Closing All Stores

Just a few days ago we learned that the 70+ Christmas Tree Shop (CTS) stores across the country will soon be closing after the company reportedly defaulted on a bankruptcy loan. According to court papers filed last week a default on this type of loan will now force CTS to close all of its stores including all New York locations soon unless someone steps in to save the company.

Going Out of Business Sales at Christmas Tree Shops

CTS filed papers on June 29th in court stating that they were "going to conduct going out of business sales" at its remaining stores according to FOX. It's unclear when each store would begin the final sales but the company did say the earliest they could "kick off" going-out-of-business sales would be Thursday, July 6th at some stores. Most stores are expected to having their closing sales up and running by this weekend.

Sales Will Happen at These New York Christmas Tree Shop Locations

CTS didn't release the exact date each store will start their sales (some have already begun) but according to some Hudson Valley shoppers, each of the CTS Hudson Valley stores has begun to see fewer and fewer products on store shelves. The following New York locations will be holding sales soon:

1895 South Hill Road Route 9, Poughkeepsie, New York

1100 North Galleria Drive, Middletown, New York

1425 Central Avenue, Albany, New York

132 Northern Lights Plaza, North Syracuse, New York

85 Bricktown Way, Staten Island, New York

393 North Central Ave., Hartsdale, New York

790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252, Rochester, New York

420 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, New York

1150 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, New York

1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500, Amherst, New York

1791 Old Country Rd CR58, Riverhead, New York

Christmas Tree Stores Going-Out-of-Business Sales

The following CTS stores will also be holding going-out-of-business sales soon:

655 Route 132, Hyannis, Massachusetts

425 Main Street, West Dennis, Massachusetts

Routes 6A and 28, Orleans, Massachusetts

99 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island

1000 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane, Warwick, Rhode Island

15 Stockwell Drive, Avon, Massachusetts

28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South, Lynnfield, Massachusetts

120 Hale Road, Manchester, Connecticut

92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28, Salem, New Hampshire

50 Holyoke Street PO Box 10177, Holyoke, Massachusetts

220 Indian River Road, Orange, Connecticut

1505 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, Massachusetts

490 Payne Road, Scarborough, Maine

1298 Worcester Street, Natick, Massachusetts

41 Gusabel Ave., Nashua, New Hampshire

100 Cypress Street, Williston, Vermont

65 Faunce Corner Road, North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

177 Middlesex Ave., Somerville, Massachusetts

300 Ikea Drive, Paramus, New Jersey

2130 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

100 Trotters Way, Freehold, New Jersey

42 Whitten Road, Augusta, Maine

4001 Shoppes Blvd., Moosic, Pennsylvania

479 Rt. 70 East, Brick, New Jersey

5450 Brandywine Parkway, Brandywine, Delaware

2935 Concord Road, York, Pennsylvania

340 Patriots Place, Foxboro, Massachusetts

824 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, Connecticut

1584 White Mt. Highway, North Conway, New Hampshire

100 Durgin Lane, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

916 Airport Center Drive, Allentown, Pennsylvania

4690 High Pointe Blvd., Swatara, Pennsylvania

17151 Cole Road, Hagerstown, Maryland

2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio

13361 Hall Road, Utica, Michigan

1230 N US Hwy 31, Greenwood, Indiana

2925 Festival Way, Waldorf, Maryland

23869 Eureka Road, Taylor, Michigan

5851 North Grape Road, Mishawaka, Indiana

230 Consumers Square, Mays Landing, New Jersey

365 Route 202/206, Bridgewater, New Jersey

327 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway, New Jersey

1336 Hansel Ave, Florence, Kentucky

350 Route 22 West, Springfield, New Jersey

1210 Bridford Pkwy East, Greensboro, North Carolina

239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy, Augusta, Georgia

2088 Interchange Road, Erie, Pennsylvania

46 Springer Drive, Bangor, Maine

2053 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina

1117 Woodruff Road, Greenville, South Carolina

9819 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, Virginia

130 East Altamonte Drive State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, Florida

1775 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, New Jersey

8801-7 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida

19563 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

1728 US Route 46, Woodland Park, New Jersey

8020 Mediterranean Drive, Estero, Florida

140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, Florida

39 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts

64 Leona Drive, Middleboro, Massachusetts

