The Hudson Valley has a Huge Cameo on New Hit Sitcom

Hollywood has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley Film Commission recently shared that 2022 will be a record-breaking year for productions in the area. But what about Hudson Valley cameos? A recent major network sitcom had for than a few local references this week.

TV Shows Set in the Hudson Valley, NY

The new CBS show Ghosts is filmed in Los Angeles and Canada, but the series actually supposed to be set in Ulster County, NY. The series focusses on the accidental paranormal adventures of a former city-living couple that moves upstate (does that hit a little too close to home for us Hudson Valley lifers?). From CBS:

Samantha and Jay throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast - only to find it's inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

Hudson Valley References in TV and Movies

While the show is currently in reruns before season two airs later this year, an observant New Paltz resident took to Facebook to share all of the recent Hudson Valley references in the show. "'Ghost[s]' has lots of mentions about the Hudson Valley, the Lenape Indians, and more tonight. And they pronounced 'Lenape' correctly!", she exclaimed. More fans of the show chimed in with additional references.

"They mention being in the Hudson Valley and Ulster county", offered one fan of the show. "There are quite a few Ulster County references. Love this show", agreed another. So whether they're filming in or talking about the Hudson Valley, I think it's safe to say that we're having our Hollywood moment. Check out a clip of the show below, and keep scrolling to see some of the most famous movies and TV shows that were filmed right here in our hometown.

