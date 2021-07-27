Ghastly Face Appears in Tree in Danbury’s Tarrywile Park

Someone once said, even if you fall on your face, you are still moving forward. Which is true, unless of course you wedge your face into a dying tree.

That seems to be the case with this mysterious face art found in a tree trunk in Danbury's Tarrywile Park. The photos below were posted to the Danbury, CT Reddit page by a user by the name of ToMuchFunAllegedly who wrote: "Found In Tarrywile park trails in Danbury CT. Only semi creepy :)."

Sometimes on a hike, you will stumble across a little souvenir left behind by someone else, not trash but little pieces of art created out of boredom, it may even be a personal trail-marker.

Or, it could be a sign to run, to hide, to stay away? Maybe a hiker stumbled across something they were not supposed to see, or met a violent woods person who made an ominous threat? Sure, people on the river are happy to give but what about woods people that live nowhere near the river? What makes them happy? Probably cannibalism.

Look, if you ever happen upon something terrifying, dangerous, even deadly in the woods, please be clear in your warning to others. Instead of placing an Edvard Munch knockoff on a rock in a tree stump, please write something like:

"WARNING, RADIOACTIVE BEARS ARE HOLDING SATANIC RITUALS JUST UP AHEAD! GO HOME, OR THEY WILL KILL YOU A LOT!"

This is the kind of message I can respect and take heed of, heeded of. Take headed of. Basically, if this little tree face is a warning, I'm not going to get it. I'm a man, so everything is fine, until it's not.

Radioactive bears, the silent killer.

