Hudson Valley Wife ‘Hit’ on by Husband’s Creepy Uncle, Now What?

It must be awful to be in this situation but maybe some advice will help?

Personally, something like this has never happened to me, but I don't think there is a more uncomfortable situation to be in than something like this. We got an email from a Hudson Valley wife who asked us to NOT use her name if we were going to bring it up on-air or online that describes a situation she was in recently that she's afraid she might have handled wrong.

Here is what she wrote us,

"I feel weird asking you guys but here it goes. I was at a birthday party last weekend with my husband's family. It was his mom's 65th birthday and at the party, one of my husband's uncles hit on me. I don't wanna go into too many details but he said something like, next time he (my husband) is out of town for work and you want some adult company you should call or text me. He had that sneaky flirty look on his face. It was so uncomfortable!! I didn't say anything to my husband about it but now we are going to see them again for Christmas and I'm worried he might do the same thing again or maybe something worse. What should I do?"

YIKES!! Things like this make my skin crawl. I feel really bad for this lady and am beyond angry that anyone's family member would be so inappropriate. With things like this as much as it'll be uncomfortable I think she has to say something to her husband because secrets like this will eat at you forever. The creepy uncle is banking on her not saying anything which is why I think he acted the way he did with her.

What do you guys think? How should she handle this creepy situation? Call or text us through the Wolf country app. John texted us from the husband's point of view and said, "If it was me, I’d wanna know. Then I could have my uncle make an appointment here, cause he would definitely need some dental work!"

