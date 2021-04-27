Get Ready to Pay Even More While Driving in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley drivers are once again being told they must pay more at toll booths across the region.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New York State Bridge Authority confirmed new toll rates will go into effect this coming Saturday, May 1 on all five of its Hudson River crossings.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"In order to properly maintain its bridges in a safe and cost-effective manner, the New York State Bridge Authority must raise tolls at its five Hudson River crossings," New York State Bridge Authority stated.

Starting Saturday, May 1, it will cost E-ZPass drivers $1.45 to cross the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, Bear Mountain Bridge and Rip Van Winkle Bridge, a 10 cent increase. Drivers paying cash will continue to pay $1.75.

"The additional toll revenue used to maintain the Authority’s bridges will stay within the Mid-Hudson Region, funding work on the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, Rip Van Winkle and Walkway Over the Hudson bridges," New York State Bridge Authority added.

You would be correct if you're thinking didn't a toll increase go into effect last year. On May 1, 2020, E-ZPass users saw an increase of 10 cents, from $1.25 to $1.35. Cash drivers saw an increase of 25 cents, from $1.50 to $1.75.

The toll increase last year marked the first increase since 2012, officials say.

The New York State Bridge Authority reports tolls will continue to increase each year until 2023. Under the current plan, by 2023, it will cost non-E-ZPass drivers $2.15 to cross a bridge in the Mid-Hudson Valley and $1.65 for passenger vehicles with E-ZPass.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [