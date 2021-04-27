Get Ready to Pay Even More While Driving in the Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley drivers are once again being told they must pay more at toll booths across the region.
The New York State Bridge Authority confirmed new toll rates will go into effect this coming Saturday, May 1 on all five of its Hudson River crossings.
"In order to properly maintain its bridges in a safe and cost-effective manner, the New York State Bridge Authority must raise tolls at its five Hudson River crossings," New York State Bridge Authority stated.
Starting Saturday, May 1, it will cost E-ZPass drivers $1.45 to cross the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, Bear Mountain Bridge and Rip Van Winkle Bridge, a 10 cent increase. Drivers paying cash will continue to pay $1.75.
"The additional toll revenue used to maintain the Authority’s bridges will stay within the Mid-Hudson Region, funding work on the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, Rip Van Winkle and Walkway Over the Hudson bridges," New York State Bridge Authority added.
You would be correct if you're thinking didn't a toll increase go into effect last year. On May 1, 2020, E-ZPass users saw an increase of 10 cents, from $1.25 to $1.35. Cash drivers saw an increase of 25 cents, from $1.50 to $1.75.
The toll increase last year marked the first increase since 2012, officials say.
The New York State Bridge Authority reports tolls will continue to increase each year until 2023. Under the current plan, by 2023, it will cost non-E-ZPass drivers $2.15 to cross a bridge in the Mid-Hudson Valley and $1.65 for passenger vehicles with E-ZPass.
