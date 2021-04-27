Update: Man Dies After Jumping Off Walkway Over The Hudson

More information was learned about the man who died after jumping into the Hudson River from the Walkway Over The Hudson.

First responders were told a man jumped near the Poughkeepsie side of the Walkway Over The Hudson Bridge into the River around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

After the arrival of firefighters, first responders were able to get a boat into the water to search for the jumper. After searching the river for 20 minutes first responders recovered the body of the person who jumped, Action News Service tells Hudson Valley Post.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday, New York State Police announced the results of what they describe as a "Walkway Over the Hudson suicide investigation."

Police confirmed Brendan J. Paredes, 37, of Wappinger was the person who was found dead in the Hudson River. No signs of foul play have been discovered, police say.

Walkway Over the Hudson officials announced last week the Poughkeepsie entrance will be closed most of the week due to construction. The entrance to the Highland side will remain open. Construction on the East Gate Plaza is expected to be completed in May 2021.

