‘Get Ready’ Person in New York Tests Positive For Omicron Variant, More Cases Expected

Gov. Hochul told New York to "get ready" after a person with ties to the state tested positive for the new COVID variant. She expects more cases.

On Thursday, The Minnesota Department of Health announced that its Public Health Laboratory found the variant of COVID known as Omicron in a specimen from a Minnesota resident with recent travel history to New York City.

"A Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the Omicron variant and has mild symptoms," Gov Hochul said. "This is not unexpected. The information is still evolving very mild symptoms. In fact, those symptoms have already (been) resolved. That is good news"

The infected person was at a conference at the Javits Center in New York City. Hochul suggests anyone who was at the Javits Center to get tested.

"We know is there is one way to address this. New Yorkers, get vaccinated get boosted and get ready! We do anticipate there will be more cases. This is not cause of alarm. This was foreseen. We knew it would come to New York State at some point. We are prepared for this," Hochul added.

According to Gov. Hochul, the individual was vaccinated.

"Like (New York's) top public health expert, Dr. Mary T Basset said 'we have the tools to fight omicron and any other variant. Get vaccinated, get your booster, get tested, and wear a mask,'" Hochul tweeted.

As of this writing, there hasn't been a confirmed case of the Omicron variant in any New York resident. But Hochul expects that to happen in the near future.

