Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunited on stage last night to deliver a performance of Rush's classic track “Closer to the Heart.”

It took place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, as part of a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of animated comedy show South Park. Lee and Lifeson hit the stage alongside Primus, while show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone joined in too – and that turned out to be a big moment for drummer Stone.

The performance can be seen below. South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert will air Saturday (Aug. 13) on Comedy Central, and then on Paramount+ a day later.

Before the reunion happened, the crowd watched an animated scene in which Lee and Lifeson discussed being invited to take part in the anniversary performance, with Lifeson exaggerating his Canadian accent. The audience cheers increased as they saw the pair appear on stage and realized what was about to happen.

Watch the All-Star Performance ‘Closer to the Heart’

Primus frontman Les Claypool says his band and co-stars Ween decided to include “Closer to the Heart” in the previous night’s show some time ago, knowing in advance that Lee and Lifeson would be there for the second. He said he told Stone: “‘Matt, you gotta play drums.’ He was like, ‘Uh, I dunno, it’s hard …’ And I’ve been pushing him, pushing him, pushing him to play this thing, ‘cause he had no idea we were dropping this on him. Well, there you go, brother!”

Toward the song's end, Claypool paused and told Stone to “play the greatest drum lick you ever played in your entire life right now!” Stone’s musical response was understandably muted, especially since Claypool reminded Stone who else was on stage.

Rush appeared during 2011's 15th season South Park episode “Royal Pudding,” in which the princess of Canada is abducted. They performed a spoof version of Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind” retitled “Like a Fart in the Wind,” increasing the emotional pain felt Canadians during the incident. Lifeson becomes so upset that he shoots himself during the performance. Rush has been referenced several other times, as well.

Watch ‘Closer to the Heart’ Alternative Angles

