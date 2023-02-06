‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley.
On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak.
Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route 17
Route 17 was shut down in both directions from Chester to Goshen.
"The Chester Fire Department is currently operating at an active gas leak under the Arcadia Road overpass on Route 17. At this time State Route 17 is shut in both directions between exits 125 and 126, and Arcadia Road is shut down between 17M and Wedgewood Drive (Arcadia Hills). Please plan accordingly for travel," Chester Fire Department wrote on Facebook.
Gas Leak Closes More Roads Near Goshen, Chester
Route 17M was also closed in both directions from Ward Road in Chester to Old Chester Road in Goshen.
Arcadia Road was also closed off from the entrance of the bridge to Arcadia Hills and Route 17M.
"Natural Gas Link Leak" with "Major Road Closures" In Orange County
Orange and Rockland County Fire reported it as a "Natural Gas Link Leak" with "Major Road Closures."
Potential Cause of Gas Leak
First Due Weather from The Compound reports a NYSEG natural gas transmission line ruptured on Route 17 and underneath the Arcadia Road overpass.
"MAJOR GAS LEAK. NYSEG has closed the ruptured gas main," First Due Weather from The Compound stated.
Roads were reopened on Saturday around 12:45 p.m. As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.