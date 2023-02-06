Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections.

Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023.

Over 400 Products Recalled In New York State

Over 400 products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states.

Recalled items include breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more.

The recall was issued after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

Recalled Items Sold In New York

The recalled products are sold in New York, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

All of the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell-through date ranging from January 31, 2023, through February 6, 2023.

"Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm EST," the FDA adds.

CLICK HERE for the full list of recalled items.

