Clothing & Household Items Drive to Benefit RCK Cheer

It's getting to that point in the year when people are beginning to transition their wardrobes from summer/fall attire into the winter collection, pulling out the warmer clothing and deciding whether or not some of their warm weather clothes are worth a spot in the closet or attic, or the donate pile.

Or, if you're like me, you've been driving around with a donation bag in the trunk of your car for months.

At any rate, this weekend only, November 6th and 7th, the RCK Cheer Booster Club will be doing a used clothing (and other items) drive to raise funds.

The drive is being held at the Hugsonville Fire Department, 88 Old Hopewell Road, Wappingers Falls, NY on Saturday November 6th from 10am until 6pm, and Sunday November 7th from 9:30am until 12:30pm.

Items that are able to be donated include:

All types of clothing and shoes (men, women, kids) - yes this includes used items

All sneakers and shoes

Household items like blankets, sheets, bedspreads, quilts, comforters, towels, tablecloths, bath rugs, drapes and curtains.

Accessories like purses, backpacks, briefcases, belts, hats, cloves, under garments, socks, scarves and ties.

Indoor toys like stuffed animals.

Items that they cannot accept at this particular drive include:

Books

CDs

VHS tapes

Kitchen appliances

Outdoor toys

Furniture

The organizers are asking that you put all items in a well tied trash bag prior to dropping off on site.

The RCK cheerleaders are working with closthingdrivefundraiser.com, and collected items will be sent to support people around the globe who are in need.

This sounds like a perfect opportunity to purge those items that are taking up space around the house, and help support a local cause while supporting others around the globe!

