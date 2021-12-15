Gardiner Woman Arrested for $730,000 Embezzlement From Employer

A Gardiner New York woman was arrested following an investigation of larceny after allegedly stealing from her former employer. The woman was accused of embezzling over three-quarters of a million dollars from her Ulster County employer.

The State Police released a statement on December 15th indicating that the New York State Police Highland Bureau of Investigation (BCI) had made an arrest of 36-year-old Kelly A. Scotto of Gardiner New York. The arrest comes following an investigation that determined that Scotto had stolen more than $730,000 from her former employer over a three-year period.

Her place of employment was not disclosed, but the report from the New York State Police Newsroom indicated that it was located in Gardiner. A social media search of her name and hometown indicated that she had previously been involved with multi-level-marketing women's clothing company LuLaRoe, though the last public post on her LuLaRoe page was dated 2017.

Scotto was charged with Grand Larceny 2nd degree, a C felony, Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a D felony, as well as Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree, which is a D felony.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, December 14th, where Scotto was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court on all three of the felony charges, and later released on her own recognizance.

Scotto is due to return to The Town of Gardiner Court on January 5, 2022.

