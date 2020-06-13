Garage Sales Now Allowed in the Hudson Valley

Let the garage sailing begin!

As we start to come out the other end of the shutdown of the Hudson Valley, one of the things a lot of us have done with all the time we've had at home is to go through all of the stuff we've had boxed away for some time.

How many of you went into the basement, attic or garage to grab that box or bin that you haven't gone through in a longtime? I know I did and found some stuff that I've been looking for quite sometime, plus I now feel more organized because I found a bunch of stuff that I can now donate to charity. I also put a few bins aside with stuff that I want to try and sell if I ever have a garage or yard sale again.

If you're like me and have stuff to sell, it's official, garage and yard sales are now permitted across New York including the Hudson Valley according to Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

We asked Molinaro on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, "are garage sales allowed to be held in Dutchess now?" He told us, "Yes they are, with guidelines including masks and limited numbers at any one time is recommended."

Molinaro was one of a few officials that announced that garage sales are now permitted as Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul told WKBW that,

"I know that many people rely on garage sales and yard sales to sell unwanted items or to shop for good finds for their families. I spent many Saturdays in search of children’s toys and clothes at sales in my community, so I know their value. While approval to hold sales with less than 10 people in a space and where people are socially distanced and wearing masks is good news, we are relying on our residents to make sure they follow the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their customers."

