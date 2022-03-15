Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?

Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?

So, what is a Friendship Center in Dutchess County, New York?

Friendship Centers are gathering places where seniors can go to for socialization, entertainment, educational classes and even a mid-day meal.

Where are these 8 Friendship Centers located in Dutchess County?

The centers are located in Poughkeepsie, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Beacon, East Fishkill, Millerton, South Amenia, and Pawling.

When are the Friendship Centers open, do they cost anything?

Each of the eight centers have different days and times that they are open. There is no charge to come in and visit, in fact they encourage everyone to come in and meet the volunteers and check out the programs that are offered.

How can you get more information about the programs offered by the Dutchess County Office of the Aging?

To get more information, or to volunteer, you can call the DCOFA, at 845-486-2555. You can also visit their website.

How old does it mean to 'Be a Senior in America Today?'

While most programs start for those who are 65-years of age and older, nationwide it depends on the program, some are 60, others 62, and some 65. The truth is you are only as old as you feel.

