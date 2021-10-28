Hudson Valley, NY Needs Volunteers to Make Tax Season Not So Hard

Thinking about your taxes? No, not your school or land taxes, but the ones that are due in April of every year. Surprised or maybe even a bit frightening to know that people are thinking of it now?

There are two reasons we bring this up now:

For low to moderate income people who live in Dutchess, Orange or Putnam counties, to let you know that you will be able to get some help preparing your taxes and as almost as important, to be able to help you e-file, so you can get your refund quicker. For people who want to help out, they can sign up to take tax preparation classes and get certified to help people prepare and file their taxes. The training provided would make you eligible to become a certified IRS volunteer tax preparer.

The organization that is making this possible is the Hudson Valley Cash Coalition. If you are looking to volunteer, but were nervous that you would be in a close proximity to the person you would be assisting (nervous about potential COVID transmission), this year the training is/can be done online.

In addition to the free training that you could receive as a preparer, the organization is also looking for volunteers for a handful of other positions, to include IT Support, answering phones and helping to make the whole process as easy as possible for all of the clients. For more information, call 845-475-7500.

Gene Simmons Selling Las Vegas Home for $14.9 Million The Kiss star bought the house just five months ago.

The 10 Biggest Unanswered 'Squid Game' Questions

Inside Martha Stewart's Former $16.5 Million East Hampton Home Take a look inside of Martha Stewart's $16.5 million home of 30 years. The cottage was built in 1873 and sold for nearly ten times what Martha paid.

7 of the Dumbest Laws in New York These seven things are still considered "breaking the law" in the great state of New York.