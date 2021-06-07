Free Frosty Fridays at Hudson Valley Wendy’s Locations

With the high temps we have been experiencing the past few days, even the thought of a cool treat is somewhat refreshing, am I right? What if we told you that cool treat could be on the house?

Well, leave it to our friends at Wendy's to give us something cool and refreshing to look forward to on Fridays aside from the usual 'excited for the weekend' feels....

Enter #FrostyFriday - score!

Each Friday this month, through June 25th (yeah, we may have missed out on the first one, sorry about that), you can score a free Frosty just for placing an order through Wendy's mobile app, or at the drive-thru window, and then simply show the mobile offer.

From what we're seeing and hearing, there doesn't even seem to be a minimum purchase requirement, you just have to buy something from the menu in order to take advantage of the Frosty deal.

If you're someone who enjoys a stop at Wendy's on your way into (or perhaps home from) work in the morning to get your breakfast on, you can even try out a free Frosty-ccino. According to the Wendy's online menu, a Frosty-ccino is essentially a cold brew meets Frosty mix combo. They are available in vanilla or chocolate Frosty cream flavors.

Moral of the story, you have three more #FrostyFriday opportunities between now and June 25th to swing by your local Wendy's and cool down with a free frosty. Find your closest Wendy's location by using the link here.

