Well, another scam has reached the Hudson Valley and this one is about you being able to grab free money. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office shared the news of the latest scam on their Facebook page yesterday.

The current scam involves the idea that you can receive Government Grants. According to the scammers, this money is available for education costs, home repairs, home business expenses, and unpaid bills. The scam arrives in the form of an advertisement. There have even been reports of people being called by phony government agencies.

Free Money Grant Scam has m=Made it to the Hudson Valley

Sadly, the new method of reaching out has gotten even more sinister. Apparently, the scammers are now on social media impersonating people you know and trust who then encourage you to try to acquire the cash.

the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the nation’s consumer protection agency, says that “money for nothing” grant offers are scams, whether you see them in your local paper or a national magazine, hear about them on the phone or encounter them on social media. (Ulster COunty Sheriff's Department via Facebook)

The actual scam is they are telling you that it is "free money" because it is a grant. You would get the money and not have to pay it back because it's a grant.

The goal is to get your bank information so they can take money out not put money in. The easiest rule of thumb here is to remember what your parents taught you, if it sounds too good to be true it probably isn't true and there is no such thing as free money.

If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam or have been contacted by someone pushing you to take this type of money The Ulster County Sheriff's Office is asking you to contact Consumer Affairs at 340-3260.

