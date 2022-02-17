No Insurance? How to Get a Free Breast Cancer Screening in NYS
Are you a woman over the age of 40 and you haven't had a mammogram yet? Nervous? Scared? No time to do it? No health insurance? All of the above? I have spoken to a few people who haven't gone for an exam.
I totally understand. This big machine squishes you and then there is the chance that it might find something, then what?
While I can't do anything about the no time, I can tell you (for those who are nervous or scared about going the first time) that the whole process is really not that big of a deal. I think in some cases it takes longer to wait in the waiting room and change into the paper-thin gown than the scans do.
How about the not having medical insurance and still getting a breast cancer screening?
New York State has a program. Don't roll your eyes. NYS is pretty synonymous with paperwork, so yes, there will be some paperwork, but if you need the mammogram, why not do it?
- You need to be over the age of 40, in some cases, you will need to be at least 45
- Not have medical insurance
- Live in the State of New York
- Meet the income eligibility guidelines
If you meet the above guidelines and or have additional questions, you can contact the New York State Cancer Services Program (CSP) at 1-866-442-CANCER (2262). In addition to helping out with the breast screenings, there are also programs for cervical, and colorectal cancer screenings. Take a few minutes and see if you qualify. If you know about an issue, then there are also additional ways to help pay for your treatments.