No Insurance? How to Get a Free Breast Cancer Screening in NYS

Are you a woman over the age of 40 and you haven't had a mammogram yet? Nervous? Scared? No time to do it? No health insurance? All of the above? I have spoken to a few people who haven't gone for an exam.

I totally understand. This big machine squishes you and then there is the chance that it might find something, then what?

While I can't do anything about the no time, I can tell you (for those who are nervous or scared about going the first time) that the whole process is really not that big of a deal. I think in some cases it takes longer to wait in the waiting room and change into the paper-thin gown than the scans do.

How about the not having medical insurance and still getting a breast cancer screening?

New York State has a program. Don't roll your eyes. NYS is pretty synonymous with paperwork, so yes, there will be some paperwork, but if you need the mammogram, why not do it?

You need to be over the age of 40, in some cases, you will need to be at least 45

Not have medical insurance

Live in the State of New York

Meet the income eligibility guidelines

If you meet the above guidelines and or have additional questions, you can contact the New York State Cancer Services Program (CSP) at 1-866-442-CANCER (2262). In addition to helping out with the breast screenings, there are also programs for cervical, and colorectal cancer screenings. Take a few minutes and see if you qualify. If you know about an issue, then there are also additional ways to help pay for your treatments.

