Freddie Mercury’s Life Detailed in New Graphic Novel

Late Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury has been saluted in many a way over the years but the iconic frontman is now getting his first-ever graphic novel courtesy of Z2 Comics.

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs has been inspired by the singer's life and words. The graphic novel will trace Mercury's history, dating back to his childhood in Zanzibar and India through his formative years in England and eventually his rise to fame as the dynamic performer and powerful voice of Queen.

Tres Dean wrote the graphic novel, pulling from Mercury's own words that provide a glimpse into the different facets of the singer's life. Beautifully illustrated by Kyla Smith, Robin Richardson, Safiya Zerrougui, Tammy Wang, and Amy Liu and with an accompanying cover painting by David Mack, the graphic novel is a must for fans of the longtime vocalist.

Queen were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, a decade after Mercury's death in 1991. All four of the band's members have also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and in 2018 Queen received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs is currently available for pre-order in the standard 136-page softcover or hardcover editions. It's expected to arrive in November. Plus there's a special hardcover deluxe edition through Z2 that comes with an exclusive vinyl LP and limited edition prints from Sarah Jones, Kyla Smith, and Sanya Anwar. Head here to pre-order and for more details on each graphic novel format.

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs Front Cover

Z2 Comics