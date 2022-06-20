Freak Father’s Day Accident On Palisades Kills 1, Injures 2 in NY

Police are investigating a tragic freak accident that closed the Palisades Parkway. One person was killed and at least two others were injured.

On Father's Day and Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, a tree fell on top of a truck that was traveling on the Palisades Parkway Sunday afternoon.

1 Killed on Palisades Parkway on Fathers' Day in Rockland County, New York

The fatal freak accident happened in the northbound lanes just before Exit 16 in Stony Point, Rockland County, New York.

For an unknown reason, the tree fell and sliced through a red pick-up truck with three people inside, Mark Lieb from Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

1 Killed After Tree Falls On Truck on Palisades in Stony Point, New York

New York State Police on the scene told Rockland Video a front-seat passenger, a man, was killed by the tree. The unnamed man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unnamed driver of the red pick-up truck was taken by a helicopter to Westchester Medical Center, Leib told Hudson Valley Post. The driver's injuries have not yet been released.

A back-seat passenger was taken to Westchester Medical Center by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of this freak fatal accident is still under investigation, but the Hudson Valley experienced gusty winds for most of Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The northbound Palisades Parkway was shut down between exit 15 (Route 210/Gate Hill Road) and Exit 16 (Lake Welch Drive) for about four hours on Sunday.

We will update this story if more information is made available.

