Fox 5: ‘The Hudson Valley is Becoming The New Hollywood’

A new report from Fox 5 discovered "the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood."

With so many celebrity sightings and filming in the region, we recently dubbed the area "Hollywood on the Hudson."

In 2019, film productions were up more than 55 percent compared to 2018, Laurent Rejto of the Hudson Valley Film Commission confirmed. After a down year in 2020, due to the pandemic, Hollywood on the Hudson has been in full effect in 2021.

So much so that Fox 5 did a report Tuesday night to "find out if the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood."

The report highlighted Ben Stiller directing in Beacon as well as Mark Ruffalo and Nicole Kidman who recently filmed in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Post has recently reported on a number of big-time Hollywood productions that are filming in the area, including Woody Harrelson's "The White House Plumbers," “The Whale” starring Brendan Fraser and John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place Part II."

Hudson Valley Film Commission Founder Laurent Rejto tells Fox that right now there are five HBO shows filming in the Hudson Valley and a Hulu show that will be filming in the region.

One reason for the Hollywood boom in the Hudson Valley is because the region reopened before New York City, according to Fox's report.

"The Hudson Valley has everything that you need is to make a movie. We have urban settings, we have forests, we have mountains, we have rivers. You can film any sort," Rejto told Fox.

Rejto expects the summer to bring even more of Hollywood to the area, including a new Mindy Kaling project that will film mostly at Vassar College.

