Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier.

Police Respond To Home Burglary in New Windsor, New York

Upon arrival, the homeowner reported that someone had entered his home while no one was home and several valuable items were stolen, including a few video game consoles and an assortment of tools, police say.

The value of the stolen items totaled over $2,700, according to the New Windsor Police Department.

The investigation at the scene by New Windsor police officers and detectives developed a description of the suspect through the recovery of security video footage of another homeowner in the same neighborhood.

Detectives later found all of the stolen property at a local pawn shop and identified the suspect from the ID he used at the pawn shop, police say.

Four-Time Convicted Burglar From Beacon, New York Arrested In Orange County, New York

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jesse W. Moranski of Beacon, New York. He was charged with burglary in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, all felonies.

Police note Moranski has been convicted for burglary four times and spent over 12 years in jail for his crimes.

"Mr. Moranski has four (4) prior Felony convictions in New York State for Burglary and has served over 12-years in state prison for his past crimes," the New Windsor Police Department stated in a press release.

Dutchess County Suspect Found in New Windsor Hotel

Moranski was found by authorities temporarily staying at the Galaxy Motor Inn on Windsor Highway in New Windsor, officials say.

He was located at the motel and then placed under arrest at New Windsor Police Headquarters.

He was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail on no bail pending a future court appearance.

