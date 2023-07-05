Former Narcotics K9 Looking For Forever Family at Ulster County Dog Shelter

A retired police K9 is looking for his forever home but is having a full circle moment in Ulster County.

For the last 5 years, K9 Ryker has been sniffing out criminals in Texas. The now 7-year-old, 80-85lb rottweiler has retired and is looking for his forever home. Ryker is familiar with the Hudson Valley as this is where his skill set was discovered.

Retired K9 Comes Back to Ulster County Shelter

Ulster County Canines, a non-profit shelter in Saugerties, shared Ryker's story on social media and has since gone viral. According to UCC, Ryker was surrendered to them 5 years ago. The staff writes that they recognized that Ryker "stood out having natural talents for obedience and tracking." The Animal Farm Foundation K9 detection program assessed Ryker and he passed the assessment with flying colors.

After that, the Ulster County Canine staff drove Ryker down to Texas for professional police training and sent him off on his way to work. For 5 years, K9 Ryker worked with the narcotics department and helped keep the city safe.

In June, Ryker retired and made his way back to Ulster County Canines. They write:

We welcomed Ryker back to UCC about a month ago for his retirement as he is now 7 years old. |He instantly recognized us as his old friends and made himself right at home, (he is mature doesn't act it he has plenty of play, and is very silly and goofy) Ryker is now ready for the rest and relaxation he deserves after serving our countries finest.

Ryker Looking for His Forever Home

UCC shares that Ryker "loves to please and make his family happy" and that he weighs about 80 to 85 pounds. Naturally, Ryker understands basic obedience commands, he's also crate and kennel trained. Apparently, he's a big fan of fetch! What dog isn't!?

They go on to say that Ryker is an amazing dog inside and out but would do better in a home without other dogs, cats, and young children. Adding "We prefer his new home has large breed working dog experience, or exp with his breed."

If you or someone you know fits these criteria applications must be filled out at .ulstercountycanines.com.

