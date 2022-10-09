Forget The Yankees and Mets! NY is Named Top State for UFO Fans

New York is known for having some of the most passionate fan bases especially when it comes to sports. Don't talk to a Yankee or Met fan during the month of October if you don't want to hear excuses.

But what about fans of the paranormal and extraterrestrial? We'll those fans are out of this world. Sorry, I had to.

What State Should UFO Fans Visit?

With that being said, according to LawnLove.Com, New York was named a top state to be a UFO fan. Who knew UFOs had ties with lawn care, probably has something to do with all those crop circles.

LawnLove ranked 2022's Best States for UFO Fans and explains:

We pored over countless X-files — sightings data, communication tower registrations, Air Force base listings — to determine which of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are hotbeds of extraterrestrial activity. We also searched for UFO clubs, conventions, and other factors that indulge the most avid UFO enthusiasts.

New York came in at the #4 spot! California came in at #1 followed by #2 Texas and #3 Florida. Nevada, home Area 51, came in at #9.

Is the Hudson Valley a Hot Bed of UFO Activity?

That should come as no surprise. Especially because the Hudson Valley is home to 'Area 51' on the East coast. Pine Bush has been a notable hot spot for UFO activity over the years. So much so that there is an actual museum dedicated to the sightings in the area at the Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum.

In 2021, Discovery + released a documentary called Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley which explored strange, extraterrestrial encounters in Pine Bush and Putnam County. A list was released later in 2021 naming Carmel and Kingston as 2 of the most popular spots for UFO sightings in New York State.

2 questions for you:

1) Do you believe in UFOs and aliens?

2) Have you ever seen a UFO in the Hudson Valley?

(The StarLink satellite doesn't count, sorry!)

