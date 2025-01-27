Popular Foodstock Event Set For Return To Poughkeepsie

Annual charity concert helps support Dutchess Outreach and the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie.

Organizers from The Foodstock Fund (Ryan Michael and Lorenzo Angelino) are gearing up for the Foodstock 17 event, with proceeds going to Dutchess Outreach and the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. The Foodstock Fund organinizes the annual Foodstock concert along with a comedy event and online fundraisers.

A Little About The Foodstock Charities:

Dutchess Outreach is celebrating 50 years this year, having started in 1974 as an advocate and provider of hunger and relief programs to make sure that everyone, regardless of their income, has access to fresh, healthy food and the support they need.

The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie is a 177 year old organization that provides a full range of Community Based Services and Residential Services giving hope and healing to at-risk children throughout New York State. The Home is licensed by the New York State Office of Children & Family Services, the New York State Office of Mental Health and the New York State Department of Health. The Children’s Home is accredited by the Council on Accreditation for its exemplary adherence to human welfare agency guidelines. In fiscal year 2022, the Home served approximately 1,020 children and their families.

Where and When is Foodstock 17?

Foodstock 17, like last year, will take place at its new home at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Feb. 2. Doors open at Noon, showtime 1pm for this all day event featuring some of the best local area talent from around the Hudson Valley. The event had been held at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie previously but was moved due to the venue's closing in 2023.

Who is Playing This Year's Foodstock Event?

Foodstock 17 will feature exceptional local musicians performing to benefit those in need in the Hudson Valley. This year's event will feature two stages in two rooms and will include a special 15th anniversary performance by Jukebox Junkies.

Jukebox Junkies are described as the ultimate cover band, playing everything from the 60s to today's current music,from rock to rap, country, dance, hip hop & funk. The trio have been a popular fixture in the Hudson Valley area for the past 15 years, having formed out of Poughkeepse back in 2010. Their performance will close out the event on Sunday.

Main room and additional room will feature full bands with seating and food service available along with 2 bars. Also on the lineup for Foodstock is Breach the Asylum, Grunge Type Thing, Carrie Zass Band, Misfit Toy's, Spilt Decision, Strange Candy, Macy's Parade, Gonzales, Laffin & McKenna, and Mark Adams & Friends. Tickets are $20 and includes your first beverage. All ages welcome and tickets available for purchase here or at the door.

Don't Forget to Bring Non-Perishable Food Items

Non-perishable food items will be accepted at the door with all proceeds going to Dutchess Outreach and Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. Its estimated that the Foodstock Fund has provided over 300,000 meals over the years. This year's show is sponsored in part by Locks That Rock Hair Design, Four Maples Fish Market, On Location Studios, Ballentine Communications and Souvenir Stubs. For more on Foodstock, check out the Foodstock Fund Facebook page. Get out and support this special event this weekend!

