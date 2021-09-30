Foodies Rejoice Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns for Fall

Did you spend the pandemic inside your house, getting to know the take out/delivery menu's of your favorite restaurants? Maybe it was just the opposite? Perhaps you actually found some interesting recipes and then made them, and now your house has turned into the latest episodes of Master Chef or the British Baking Competitions with no one competing but you?

Wait, just me?

Twice a year, restaurateurs in the Hudson Valley get together to hold "Restaurant Week's." The dates (and the restaurants) have just been announced for the November 2021 'celebration.'

The dates for the fall 2021 are Monday, November 1 through Sunday, November 14. So, yes, if you do the math that is two weeks, but Hudson Valley Restaurant Two Weeks doesn't roll off the tongue as easily.

What's the big deal?

Ah, never been? This is the time where you get to check out restaurants, that may or may not be new to you, and do it at a savings.

Restaurants have the option of participating only on certain days and they can choose to participate in lunch and dinner or just dinner. The two main things that you should always do when it comes to Restaurant Week(s) anywhere is call the restaurant in advance to make sure that they are indeed participating on the night you would like to go, and secondly make a reservation.

The 'make a reservation' is even more important now with so many businesses being short-staffed.

For restaurant week, you will get a three-course, pre-fix menu. Lunch is $25.95, Dinner is $35.95. You will get to select one item from each course selection. For example you will choose one appetizer/starter, then one main course/entrée, and then a dessert.

The cost does not include beverages, tax or gratuity. Enjoy yourself and then make another reservation at another restaurant and eat your way through the Hudson Valley!

Have you participated in a restaurant week dining before? What is your favorite restaurant in the Hudson Valley? Feel free to share it with us, I would love to hear about which of the many great restaurants is your favorite.

