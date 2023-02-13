New Yorkers who get food stamps will receive more money this month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, February 10, 2023, that everyone enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see extra funds in their account for February.

A supplemental allotment of food benefits will be issued to all New Yorkers who receive SNAP, including people already receiving the maximum allowable level. The extra payment of $95 should arrive in the accounts of New Yorkers outside of New York City by Friday, February 24. SNAP recipients in the City should receive benefits by Tuesday, February 28.

However, the news isn't all good. The COVID-19 pandemic-era supplemental benefits will end after this month. Governor Hochul said,

In addition to SNAP, these monthly benefits have proven to be invaluable to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers dealing with food insecurity throughout the pandemic. With these emergency supplemental benefits ending, we will continue to focus our efforts protecting New Yorkers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families by expanding eligibility and maximizing assistance through SNAP.

Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?

Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.

Currently, in NY, people on SNAP can buy:

Breads and cereals

Fruits and vegetables

Meats, fish and poultry

Dairy products

Seeds and plants (to grow food)

Iowa State Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban food stamp recipients from using assistance to buy - fresh meat, butter, flour, white rice, white bread, sliced cheese, cooking oil, herbs, spices, and coffee. The lawmakers want to free up funds to spend on things other than helping families purchase food. New York State is projected to have a hefty budget deficit. Could doing the same help NY's bottom line?

