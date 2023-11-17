8 Counties Used The Most Food Stamps In New York State

Millions of New York State residents rely on food stamps also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program each year. According to Hunger Solutions NY,

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps 2.8 million New Yorkers, including 851,000 children, put food on the table. SNAP is our nation’s most powerful anti-hunger program. It improves food security, reduces poverty, and leads to better health outcomes, especially among children.

Food Stamps Help Bridge Gap For 20 Percent Of Americans Who Struggle With Hunger Getty Images loading...

People In Rural New York State May Have A Harder Time Getting Food Stamps

Rural New Yorkers may have a more difficult time getting food stamps. During budget ceiling negotiations, Republicans in Congress pushed for major changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This change may greatly impact NY residents who live in areas where there aren't as many opportunities to work.

Some New Yorkers, who previously did not have to work to receive SNAP will now have to prove they have a job. New York is one of 18 states that does not require older SNAP recipients to work, but Republicans used debt ceiling negotiations to change that. New York currently offers a waiver for the federal government's "Able Bodied Adults without Dependents" requirement. But, now that waiver will go away.

Activists Protest House Farm Bill Plan To Cut Food Assistance Program Getty Images loading...

The reason it may be harder for New Yorkers who need SNAP benefits to complete the new work requirements is based on many factors, including broadband connectivity issues, higher fuel costs, and fewer job opportunities. According to the Daily Yonder, employment opportunities in rural areas have not bounced back as strongly from the pandemic as they did in urban areas.

These 8 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York State

Of the 2.8 million New Yorkers who receive food stamp benefits, these 8 counties had the most recipients in August 2023, which is the most up-to-date data from New York State.

8. Nassau County - 43,268

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. Rockland County - 47,63

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Onondaga County- 67,256

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Westchester County - 75,469

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Monroe County - 106,612

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Suffolk County - 107,768

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Erie County - 143,716

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. New York City (includes all 5 boroughs) - 1,720,679

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

These Counties Have The Most Temporary Assistance Recipients Per Capita In New York State Temporary Assistance (TA) usage, also known as Public Assistance (PA), has increased steadily over the last few years. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice