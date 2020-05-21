A company that delivers "top-quality" food to restaurants is now offering home deliveries to Hudson Valley residents.

On Tuesday, Baldor Specialty Foods announced it expanded its home delivery service to many parts of New York State including the Hudson Valley and Catskills, as well as Connecticut and New Jersey.

“Providing high quality products with exceptional service is how Baldor has earned its reputation in the food business,” Ben Walker, VP of Sales and Marketing at Baldor Specialty Foods, said in a press release. “We are enjoying being able to take that same service to home consumers during this challenging time. With this expansion, we can continue to support our farms and partners and deliver the Baldor experience to even more consumers.”

Baldor, which is one of the largest wholesale importers and distributors of produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, started providing free home delivery in April after its normal customer-base of restaurants and food service institutions were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baldor saw success with its home delivery program and quickly expanded to Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC and now the Hudson Valley.

"The move to home delivery was put in place to get food to consumers who need it most and don’t feel comfortable venturing to the grocery store. And for many, it’s been a treat to have restaurant quality food supplies," Brayden James of Maracaibo Media Group told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The company says it's shipping all grocery staples items such as eggs, milk and bread plus a wide assortment of restaurant-quality meats and poultry, pasta and produce in retail sizes.

Deliveries are made during working hours Monday through Saturday. Orders can be placed on the Baldor website. The order minimum for home deliveries is $200.

Home delivery is offered in almost all of the Hudson Valley and in many parts of the state. CLICK HERE to look up where home delivery is available.

Hudson Valley residents looking for more home delivery options for grocery and other items can also us Instacart and get items from Shoprite, Price Chopper/Market 32, Aldi, Rite Aid, CVS and Target delivered.