Common Sense Food Safety Tips That Will Save Your Summer Picnic

The most perfect day would consist of finding a beautiful spot to picnic in the Hudson Valley. When the sun is shining, the sky is bright blue, and the grass is the greenest it has ever been.

Imagine meeting your friends, family, or other half to enjoy a picnic date. It sounds like something out of a movie, ha-ha.

When the word picnic comes to my mind, I automatically think to bring a blanket, alcohol and cheese and crackers. For the more advanced picnic lovers, there might be more involved.

Sometimes when we're at a party, beach or picnic we bring food and forget the safety tips. As the temperature rises, there a few foods precaution tips we can consider.

Starting at the local grocery store, we know to check dates and be sure to grab our frozen food last. Before bringing food to an event, be sure to wash it properly and clean your grill.

One of the biggest things to remember for the summer is to keep the cold food, cold and the hot food, hot. For example, sometimes I do not eat chip dip or potato salad if it has been out too long.

Lastly, if food has been sitting out too long, tossing it might be better than saving it. After reviewing all these food safety tips, it is time to start the most perfect picnic.

There are a bunch of pretty picnic spots in the Hudson Valley, let us check them out below.

Peach Hill Park, Poughkeepsie

This picnic spot is ideal considering it used to be an apple orchard. There is also hiking trails on-site to explore before your ideal picnic. The best news about Peach Hill Park is that dogs are also allowed.

Orange Country Arboretum, Montgomery

The Arboretum is the cutest spot for a picnic date. There is a bunch of different places you could find whether it's on a bench or near their beautiful gardens. They also have a pond which is walking distance to visit after. This is the most beautiful time of the year to visit Orange County Arboretum, be sure to catch all the flowers.

Opus 40, Saugerties

I visited here last summer, and it was something that I will never forget. There are amazing sculptures to check out all over the grounds and even a cute gift shop. There are plenty of places to sit and enjoy a picnic. Whether its in a grassy area or near one of the hand-sculpted pieces of art, it sounds like an ideal picnic date to me.

Where have you ever been on a picnic? Share with us below.