When the Foo Fighters new album, But Here We Are, arrives on June 2, it will come with two deeply personal dedications reflected in the album artwork. While many would expect a dedication to Taylor Hawkins to be included with the first album from the band since his death last year, the other notable dedication is for Dave Grohl's mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, who passed away on Aug. 17 of 2022.

The dedications were viewable in a recent social media post from graphic artist Morning Breath Inc., who was reflecting on the experience of creating the new album design and showing a few examples.

"It’s always an honor to work with @foofighters," noted the designer. "This is the design for their latest album But Here We Are. Definitely a new turn for us as we explored minimalism and new techniques printing white on white."

Those who've kept up with the promotions for the new album have taken note of the somewhat difficult to read white on white lettering, but in the photos from Morning Breath, Inc, one slide shows the dedication "For Virginia and Taylor" as you can see below.

Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer, died on March 25, 2022 at the age of 50 while in Bogota, Colombia with the band for a festival performance. The group immediately called off all touring plans, taking time to mourn their bandmate, before eventually returning to the stage last fall for a pair of tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles.

To start the new year, Foo Fighters issued a statement revealing their intent to continue after Hawkins death. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night," explained the band.

The group has been booking tour dates and signing on to headline a number of festivals, but as of yet have not revealed who will be handling drum duties within the group when they return to the concert stage.

Foo Fighters also used their time away to record new music, and the first song to come from But Here We Are, titled "Rescued," arrived in April. A second, more sentimental track titled "Under You," arrived earlier this week. Meanwhile, the group has announced a streaming concert event on May 21 where presumably the band's new drummer will be revealed.

As for Virginia Hanlon Grohl, her death occurred on Aug. 17, 2022. She and her son Dave retained a close relationship, even taking it to a professional level when they worked together bringing the anecdotes from her book, "From Cradle to Stage," into a television series that documented the family ties of famous musicians and their mothers.

In sharing stories from his life, the Foo Fighters frontman often spoke of his mother's 30 years as a school teacher, reflecting on the lessons learned over that period of time.

Foo Fighters' But Here We Are is expected to arrive on June 2 and pre-orders are being taken here. The band's return to the concert stage is also nearing and you can get tickets to see them in concert right here.